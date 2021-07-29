Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.