Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 67,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,744. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

