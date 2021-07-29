Contrasting First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 27.65% 30.63% 2.28%

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Flagstar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.15 $538.00 million $9.52 4.91

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

