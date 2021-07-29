Contrasting QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get QuantumScape alerts:

14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 105.32%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -58.49 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 29.24 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -117.05

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.