Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of CLB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,399. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.