Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corning by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Corning by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,592,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

