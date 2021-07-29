Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.
NYSE:OFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 929,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,965. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.