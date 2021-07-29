Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 929,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,965. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.