Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

