Cowen Begins Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

