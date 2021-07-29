Cream Trading Up 81.6% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $50,448.23 and approximately $36.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 81.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.38 or 0.99910362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00986497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00353075 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00390788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.