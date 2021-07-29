Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $472.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

