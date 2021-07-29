Credit Suisse AG Has $47,000 Stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

