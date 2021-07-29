Credit Suisse AG Invests $37,000 in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $70,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of Eros STX Global stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.