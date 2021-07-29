Credit Suisse AG Makes New $100,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $1,990,000.

GLBLU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

