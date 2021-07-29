Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,692 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $931.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.75 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

