Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,889 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

ASMB stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $23.39.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

