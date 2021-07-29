Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

