Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.63 ($44.27).

EPA STM traded up €0.61 ($0.72) on Thursday, reaching €33.18 ($39.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,835,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

