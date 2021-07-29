Critical Analysis: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Euroseas and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.75%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 11.14% 9.57% 2.24% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 2.47 $4.04 million ($0.02) -940.50 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euroseas has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

