Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Sells $1,202,809.44 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CROX traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.05. 1,715,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.81. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $137.65.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.
