Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 8,244 ($107.71) and last traded at GBX 8,138 ($106.32), with a volume of 74417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,826 ($102.25).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,257.14 ($94.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

