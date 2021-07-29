Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,811.11 ($102.05).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The stock has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,330.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

