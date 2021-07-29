Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44. Croda International has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.