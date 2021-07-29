Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$18.23 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.08.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

