CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CFB stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $729.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

