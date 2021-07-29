Crypton Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $449,560.73 and approximately $4,220.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,218,086 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

