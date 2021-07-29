CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE CUBE opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

