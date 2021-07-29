Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 37,330 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 97.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HGV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

