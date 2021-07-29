Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 60,032 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.