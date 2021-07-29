Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

LGND opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.