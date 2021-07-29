Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

LGND opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.