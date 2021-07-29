Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.