Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

