Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 104,918 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

