Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,107 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

