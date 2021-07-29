Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,341 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

