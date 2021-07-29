Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 60,161 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

