Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.95.

Cummins stock opened at $232.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

