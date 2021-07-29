Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 479,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,008,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

