Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $59.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,173,425 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

