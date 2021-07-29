Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWK opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

