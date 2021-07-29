Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

CUBI traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 566,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

