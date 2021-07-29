Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $50.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 316,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

