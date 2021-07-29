Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,166.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp bought 961,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

