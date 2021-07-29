D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 110,763 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

