D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,253 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $4,891,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Medpace by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $2,759,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.