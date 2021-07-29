D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 439.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Finally, MWG Management Limited raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 324,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

