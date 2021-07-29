D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 48,652 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of HCC opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

