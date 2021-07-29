D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NOVA opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

