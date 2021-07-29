D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

